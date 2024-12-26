‘Sankranthi movies, ticket hikes, benefit shows are unimportant now’: Dil Raju after meeting Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Producer Dil Raju, recently appointed the chairman of Telangana’s Film Development Corporation (FDC), attended a meeting between the Telugu film industry representatives and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. The producer clarified what was discussed at the meeting to the press, only indirectly hinting at the Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 stampede case. (Also Read: No benefit shows for films in Telangana post Pushpa 2 stampede: CM Revanth Reddy stands firm on decision, says report) Dil Raju met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

What did Revanth Reddy say

Raju told the press that given that the Telugu film industry has become a force to reckon with country-wide, the CM wanted to ensure Hyderabad becomes an international hub too.

He said, “The Telugu film industry has been growing and garnering the country's respect. The CM wants the film industry to grow exponentially and help it become an international hub. Numerous language films and shows are often shot here, and the CM wants even international content to be shot in Hyderabad soon. The FDC will send him a proposal for that in a few days.”

Raju further added that the CM asked the film industry for its support in spreading social awareness regarding drugs, women’s safety, and other issues. He said, “Due to unexpected incidents lately, there are rumours there’s a gap between the government and the film industry, but that’s not true. We also spoke to the police about being amicable moving forward.”

No more benefit shows in Telangana?

Numerous reports claim that CM Revanth discussed the Pushpa 2 stampede case, urging the film industry to be more accountable while holding public events. Reports also claim that the CM reiterated that permissions would not be given for special shows, benefit shows, and ticket hikes for films released in the state.

When asked by the press about it, Raju forcefully replied, “That is such a small issue; it is not important. Today's agenda was to discuss how to make Hyderabad an international movie hub. 200 movies are released here per year. Stop asking about Sankranthi movies, benefit shows, and ticket hikes; they are unimportant. Time will tell, and that can be discussed later. We have a bigger challenge to tackle now.” Incidentally, Raju also has a film that’s releasing on Sankranthi - Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer.

Numerous film personalities, including Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, Harish Shankar, Prasanth Varma, Vamshi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi, Koratala Siva, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, and others, attended the meeting between the state government and the Telugu film industry.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede case

Arjun was arrested by the Telangana police on December 13 and released on interim bail granted by the HC on December 14 in the stampede case. During the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, a stampede-like situation resulted in the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son.

The police have since claimed that Arjun visited the theatre without permission. CM Revanth claimed in the assembly that Arjun refused to leave the theatre despite being informed of the fan’s death. The actor denied these claims.