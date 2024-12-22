Pushpa 2 director Sukumar reviews Ram Charan's Game Changer: ‘He will get a National Award for the performance’

Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar has first reviewed Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. At a promotional event for the film in Dallas, US, on Saturday, the director claimed that Ram performed so well that he hopes the actor receives a National Award for it. (Also Read: Dhop song from Game Changer: Ram Charan fans hail his peppy moves in song with Kiara Advani; call him ‘grace god’. Watch) Ram Charan and Sukumar will work together for the second time after Rangasthalam.

Sukumar reviews Game Changer

Sukumar revealed at the event that he watched the film with Ram’s father, actor Chiranjeevi. Sharing how he felt about it, he said, “I will tell you a secret. I watched this film with Chiranjeevi sir, Game Changer. So, I want to give the first review. First half, awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. Second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps, phenomenal. I enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s Gentleman and Bharateeyudu (Indian).”

The director also claimed that he had hoped Ram would get a National Award for his performance in Rangasthalam and while that didn’t happen, he hopes this film will fulfil that dream. “I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, so did others. But, the way he essayed emotions in the film’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it,” he said.

Upcoming work

Sukumar recently directed Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film did stellar business at the box office, but the lead actor has been embroiled in legal issues since it was released. At the premiere of the film on December 4, a stampede-like situation resulted in the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of a young boy. Arjun, who was present at the premiere, was blamed by the police and the Telangana government. He was arrested and released on interim bail.

The director’s next film will star Charan in the lead role, their second film together after Rangasthalam. At the event, Sukumar said, “I love every hero who works with me because we have worked together for at least 3 years. But when the film is released, I don’t stay in touch with most of them. Charan is the only exception because we stayed in touch even after Rangasthalam. He is my brother; I love him more than anything. We often meet and discuss various things.”