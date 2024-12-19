Shankar has ‘moved on’ from Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 debacle, gives update on Indian 3 release: ‘I am happy'

This year, several highly anticipated films disappointed audience upon release and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 was one of them. Now, in an interview with a Tamil magazine, Vikatan, filmmaker Shankar opened up about Indian 2's box office debacle and revealed if Indian 3 will release on OTT instead of theatres. Shankar talks about Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 debacle.(Instagram)

Shankar says he's happy despite Indian 2's debacle

Filmmaker Shankar revealed why he is happy despite Indian 2's debacle and told the magazine, "I tried to convey a good thought. That way, I am happy. 'If the house is clean, then the nation will be clean' is a wonderful and necessary thought. Although it is a question of how it can be practically implemented, it is still important," as translated by India Today.

He further talked about how Indian 2 impacted the audience and sharing two instances, he said, "When a woman engineer from a corporation in Telangana was caught on video collecting bribes by her husband, they called it the Indian 2 effect. What we thought of is happening, right? I am happy. Two days ago, an auto driver snatched a gold chain from a woman who was riding with him. When his son found out, he took his father to the police station and handed him over. When I see these kinds of stories, I am happy. I did not expect such negative reviews for Indian 2. But, it came. I've moved on and concentrating on my work."

Shankar confirms Indian 3 will release in theatres

He further dismissed the rumours of Indian 3 having a direct OTT release and said, "I believe my work on Game Changer and Indian 3 will speak for itself. I’m sure both will be enjoyable theatrical experiences."

Kamal Haasan's action drama Indian 2 opened to a negative response from the audience. Helmed by S Shankar and made on a reported budget of ₹250 crore, the film only managed to collect ₹148 crore at the box office worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Now, Shankar is working on Game Changer which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2025.