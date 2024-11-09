Game Changer teaser reactions: Ram Charan fans happy with his 3 looks, Shankar fans say he ‘cooked khichdi’

Game Changer teaser reactions: The teaser of Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer was released in Lucknow on Saturday. While Ram showed off his three avatars in the film and promised an ‘unpredictable’ ride, fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit ranged from happiness to scepticism. (Also Read: Game Changer teaser: Ram Charan sports 3 different avatars in Shankar film with Kiara Advani) Game Changer teaser reactions: Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in a still from the Shankar film.

The good of Game Changer teaser

Ram’s fans were more than happy to see him in three different looks in the film. One look seems him in casuals as a college-going guy. Another sees him wear formals in a tucked shirt and trousers. The third sees him in traditional clothing, wearing a dhoti. Either way one thing that seems like a common thread is that he’s saving people.

“Sir, shall we elope?” wrote one fan, sharing screenshots of Ram’s different looks from the film on X. Another screengrabbed a portion that shows that to ‘reduce anger write the reason and tear it’, asking how they can do that too.

One enthusiastic fan wrote, “#GameChangerTeaser Cut what a screen presence man!! #RamCharan. Peak visuals now it's looking like shankar film. I'm actually Unpredictable. #KiaraAdvani is looking so beautiful. I'm in.”

Some fans thought, Ram looked like his uncle, actor-Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan in dhoti, writing, “#Ramcharan nu chustunte #pawankalyan nu chusinattu undi as a politician (Ram Charan looks just like Pawan Kalyan and a politician).”

A person commented on Reddit, “It's okay, just a teaser. The quality seems good. I'm happy that there's no "world-building", and no part-2 shit. Hoping it'll be a good Shankar mark commercial entertainer.”

The bad of Game Changer teaser

Few others however, weren’t as optimistic. One person wrote on X, “#GameChangerTeaser - looks like a typical Shankar film! Grandeur is evident but something is missing of late from this iconic filmmaker! Let’s wait for the trailer.”

Another wrote, “Game changer teaser was fun but so did all of the shankar recent movies last time ilane I movie ki multiple characters anukoni biscuit ayya podanne 4am ku not gonna fall for it again. (Last time I thought I movie would have multiple characters and went to the 4 am show)”

One person wrote on Reddit, “shankar cooked. but its kichidi.” Another posted a screenshot of Ram and Kiara’s frame from the teaser, writing, “Yevadra Walt Disney (Walt Disney who).” Some wondered why the teaser cut was so choppy, “Very random and not a good teaser cut, but ram charan looks great, decent BGM.”

Others also called the teaser cut ‘incoherent’ on Reddit, wondering why there were so many jump cuts. One opined on Reddit, “Overall, very random and all over the place but the shot with the bike and the door when RC’s face is first shown was actually pretty cool.”

About Game Changer

Game Changer sees Ram and Kiara work together again after the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by Boyapati Srinu. Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil also star in the project which is releasing in theatres on January 10 for Sankranthi. Thaman S composed the film’s music.