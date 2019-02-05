Ram Charan on Vinaya Vidheya Rama: We couldn’t meet the expectations of fans

Ram Charan’s latest release Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which released for Sankranti, turned out to be a huge dud at the box office. The film, directed by Boyapati Srinu, was heavily trolled by fans for some of its over-the-top and highly exaggerated action sequences.

Now, in a statement, Ram Charan has opened up on the film’s failure and he thanked fans for supporting him through thick and thin.

“I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama. No amount of words is sufficient to describe the support extended by our producer DVV Danayya. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it. We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on screen and we could not meet your expectations,” Charan said in the statement.

Also read | Vinaya Vidheya Rama movie review: Ram Charan cannot punch his way out of this mess

He went on to add that the love of fans will inspire him to work harder and deliver better films which will, in turn, help him meet their expectations.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama was sold to distributors for exorbitant rates; thanks to the hype created by Ram Charan’s last release Rangasthalam. However, the film ended its theatrical run with a gross of Rs 94 crore and ended up as one of the biggest disasters of recent times in Telugu filmdom.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 15:30 IST