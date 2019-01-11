Vinaya Vidheya Rama movie review: Ram Charan cannot punch his way out of this mess

Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Director: Boyapati Srinu

Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Prashanth, Sneha

Rating: 0.5/5

The film Vinaya Vidheya Rama atarring Ram Charan manages the impossible in its very first half. It speaks of women’s rights in one frame and manages to objectify them in the very next. The film is a classic example of how women are seen by a filmmaker steeped in patriarchy –either as objects to lust after or a mother figure that needs to be put on a pedestal.

Kiara Advani’s introductory scene is plain distasteful, especially when you are sitting amid a crowd of men who are hooting at the crass representation. Even more problematic is a scene that has the hero Ram Charan touching Kiara without her consent and it is supposed to evoke laughs. It is surprising that an actor like Ram Charan, in this era of MeToo, thought such a scene passed for entertainment.

The film itself feels dated. Whatever little of plot this film possesses was revealed in trailer itself. It still gets whistles and claps but for its unbelievable stunt sequences and racy dialogues.

Director Boyapati Srinu fails miserably as he tries too hard to deliver a commercial success. Picture this: In answer to his brother’s distress call, Ram Charan – who is in a different state -- jumps on a train, rides a horse and runs faster than one. He reaches there in a heartbeat as common sense takes a beating. In an era when we have come to expect films such as Rangsthalam, Vinaya Vidheya Rama comes off as a filmmaker riding the coattails of an actor’s stardom for a blockbuster. A news item about the actor’s Rambo-inspired physique in the film would be more entertaining than sitting through this film stuck in a time warp.

While as the film’s lead, Kiara is limited to the song and dance routine, Sneha gets more screen space. She has more screen time with the villain Raju Bhai (Vivek Oberoi) than Ram Charan does. The hero’s job in this one is limited to punch, kick and draw blood.

Even Vivek Oberoi’s favourite method of torture – to make men wear bangles – is cringe-inducing and perpetrates gender stereotypes that woman fight every day. God forbid a man wears bangles, for that makes him effeminate and not your equal is glorified to the point of being distateful.

Vinanya Vidheya Rama implodes before it can begin. It is a mess that even Ram Charan – with all the weird stunts -- cannot punch his way out of.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 17:15 IST