Vinaya Vidheya Rama trailer: Ram Charan defies death and Vivek Oberoi in this action film. Watch video

The trailer for Ram Charan’s film Vinaya Vidheya Rama was released on Thursday and the film’s dialogues are the highlight. From the lead actor, who plays the role of Ram Konidela, the villain played by Vivek Oberoi, and even Prashanth, who plays a supporting role, get powerful lines in the film. Ram is a member of a happy joint family, until his life is disrupted. We see his fierce avatar when he says, “I won over death at my birth.”

Ram’s family becomes victim to blackmail, presumably because of Prashanth, who seems to be playing the role of an election commission officer. “The ballot is powerful than the bullet, let’s prove it,” he says.

The trailer also indicates that the film will be packed with action. Ram is ready to fight anything that comes in his way, and his first priority seems to be his family. The stunt choreography is true-blue Tollywood style with blood spurting everywhere as a result of one punch from the actor, all set to an electric background score by Devi Sri Prasad.

Vivek Oberoi as the villain has got a powerful and suitable voice that packs a punch in just two lines. Unlike the much stereotyped Tollywood villains, he seems to portray the grey shades of his character with subtlety, as seen in the teaser and trailer.

Kiara Advani and Sneha have blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer, but both are scenes that show how big a part the two could play in the film. Kiara is seen trying to help children who are kept hostage by a group of thugs, while Sneha walks with an entourage of private security on either side. It is unclear if she will play a negative character in the film, but the possibility is interesting.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama, slated to release on Sankranti 2019 will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Petta, and Ajith’s Viswasam in Tamil. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film also has Esha Gupta performing for a song. The Ram Charan-starrer is produced by DVV Danayya.

The cast and crew shot extensively for the film in Hyderabad, Bangkok and Europe. Speaking to Firstpost regarding the action sequences, producer Danayya said, “Boyapati is known for his commercial action episodes and the one we’re shooting now will appeal to Ram Charan’s fans. Nearly 500 bodybuilders will be seen in this action scene.”

He also spoke about the budget of the film earlier and said, “The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore.”

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 21:46 IST