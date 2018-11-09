Vinaya Vidheya Rama Teaser: The fight is on between Ram Charan and Vivek Oberoi. Watch video

Actor Ram Charan’s upcoming film Vinaya Vidheya Rama has the makings of an action film and the teaser proves it. Ram plays his namesake in the film and can be seen either scaring people or killing them in the teaser. He has nothing to be afraid of and he is arrogant about his stature in the film. His skills with weapons only cement his confidence in his position. How will Vivek Oberoi as the villain change the dynamics, and what role Kiara Advani plays in the film has not been revealed in the teaser.

Ram’s character in Vinaya Vidheya Rama is different from his last outing Rangasthalam, in which he played a deaf mechanic. The period film has made quite a few records at the box office and had also received warm response from the critics for the treatment of the theme. The actor has now gone to the other side of the spectrum with a character in an urban setting.

Speaking about the shooting of the film, Vivek Oberoi had earlier tweeted, “Camera on “WARRIORS” camera off “BROTHERS”! Last day of shoot for the film, epic experience! Loved every moment. My brother #RamCharan you are a delight to work with. Thank you for the love, respect & hospitality. You have all the great qualities of your legendary father! #RC12.”

Earlier, there was speculation that the film may be delayed after cinematographer Rishi Punjabi walked out of the project due to delayed schedules. The makers have, however, put such doubts to rest by not just releasing the first look of the film, but the teaser as well.

The Ram Charan starrer is slated to release around Sankranthi 2019, and is bankrolled by DVV Danayya, who also produced the political drama Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu. Vinaya Vidheya Rama will also star Ramya Krishnan, Sneha and Prashanth in pivotal roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 12:25 IST