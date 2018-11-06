Vinaya Vidheya Rama first look: Ram Charan is focussed and ready for action

Actor Ram Charan’s upcoming movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama’s first look was released on social media on Tuesday. In the poster, he looks focussed on what lies ahead and from his posture, it looks like he is on the chase. The poster itself follows a rusty palette on the whole, but looks different from his last outing, a rural period film called Rangasthalam.

Ram Charan sports a pair of denim jeans with a shirt that appears to have been made from a rucksack. His legs are drenched in mud and he is seen attempting to catch a rifle in his hand. The film, initially referred to as RC12, will see Kiara Advani play the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Vivek Oberoi is expected to play the antagonist in the film directed by Boyapati Srinu.

The cast and crew shot extensively for the film in Hyderabad, Bangkok and Europe. Speaking to Firstpost regarding the action sequences, producer Danayya said, “Boyapati is known for his commercial action episodes and the one we’re shooting now will appeal to Ram Charan’s fans. Nearly 500 bodybuilders will be seen in this action scene.”

He also spoke about the budget of the film earlier and said, “The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore.”

The makers are reportedly planning to release the film for Sankranthi 2019.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 14:57 IST