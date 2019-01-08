Rambo is Ram Charan’s inspiration for body transformation in Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who has been trained under the guidance of Salman Khan’s fitness trainer Rakesh Udiyar for the upcoming film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, says he will flaunt a Rambo type of body in the film.

“It was the director’s idea completely for me to have a Rambo type of body for this particular film. I completely surrendered to the director’s vision and worked towards it,” Ram said in a statement. Being helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the film also stars actress Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Ram said it was “the commitment to the director’s vision and the thought of the final output” that kept pushing him.

“It is extremely easy to get distracted when you are on a diet. Luckily for me, Upasana (my wife) is really good at whipping up some extremely tasty healthy food,” he added.

Upasana has also shared what went into Ram’s diet and how she prepared for it even in the extreme cold in Azerbaijan - one of the locations where they were shooting for the film.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is scheduled to release on January 11. The film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth starrer Petta and Ajith starrer Viswasam. It also features actors Vivek Oberoi, Prashanth, Naveen Chandra, Sneha and Aryan Rajesh in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 15:41 IST