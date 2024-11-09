Game Changer teaser: Ram Charan sports 3 different avatars in Shankar film with Kiara Advani. Watch

Game Changer teaser: The teaser for Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer was launched in Lucknow by the film’s team on Saturday. Ram was dressed in black as part of his Ayyappa Swamy mala deeksha, and Kiara opted for a floral dress as they greeted fans who attended the trailer launch. (Also Read: Ram Charan goes barefoot as he heads to Lucknow for Game Changer teaser launch. Watch) Game Changer teaser: Ram Charan is seen in three different looks in the film.

Game Changer teaser

The teaser starts out with Ram's namesake being introduced as someone who's nice, that is, till he gets angry. After a few fight scenes, one of the actor's looks as a young, college-going man. However, the teaser soon also shows him as a man in formals and another in traditional white dhoti, hinting that he plays three different characters in the film. It ends with him stating that he is unpredictable. Kiara also features in the teaser, so do a few other characters.

Shankar, who did not attend the teaser launch in Lucknow wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Hey Lucknow! I’ll miss you today as I’m still in Chennai editing to bring #GameChanger to the screens and fans by Sankranti 2025! Hope you enjoy today’s teaser launch with our beloved stars and team! I will see you very soon…”

More about Game Changer

Game Changer sees Ram and Kiara work together again after the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by Boyapati Srinu. While the film was a flop, their chemistry was praised and fans have been waiting to see them together again on-screen. Game Changer is set in the world of electoral politics and tells the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. It remains to be seen what else the film is about.

The film was announced in 2021 and is Shankar’s maiden project in Telugu. While his other films have often been watched in AP and Telangana in dubbed versions, this is the first time he’s making a film in the language. Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil also star in the project which is releasing in theaters on January 10 for Sankranthi.

Thaman S has composed the film’s music. The songs Jaragandi and Raa Macha Macha have already been released from the movie and received mixed reviews. Game Changer will be released in all south Indian languages and Hindi.

Other upcoming work

Ram will also star in untitled projects helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. The former film will also see Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Kiara is also shooting for War 2 in Hindi and Toxic in Kannada.