Game Changer release date: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film takes his dad Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara Sankranthi slot

Director Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer’s release, has been postponed to next year. The film headlined by Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was supposed to be released on Christmas this year, but it has now taken Chiranjeevi-starrer Vishwambhara’s time slot for Sankranthi. (Also Read: Vishwambhara teaser: Chiranjeevi flies a Pegasus in epic adventure ‘beyond the universe’; internet is unimpressed by VFX) Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's Game Changer. The film was supposed to be released this year.

Game Changer postponed

Ram announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Dussehra, writing, “Wishing you all a very Happy and Victorious Dussehra. See you in theatres on Jan 10th!” He also shared a new poster that sees his character running intensely while dressed in a t-shirt and jeans - a deviation from some of the formal looks he has sported in the promotional material. Fans liked his new look, commenting under the post to let him know.

Interestingly, his father Chiranjeevi’s film Vishwambhara with director Vassishta was supposed to be released on January 10 next year. But at the film’s teaser release, the director said, “Sankranthi ki abbayi vastunadu kabatti, aa cinema enjoy cheddam. Tani taravata ee release date producer garu, Chiranjeevi garu, andaru matladi oka date cheptaru. (Because his son’s (Ram Charan) film (Game Changer) is releasing for Sankranthi, let’s enjoy that first. The producers and Chiranjeevi will announce a new release date later).”

Early in the day, the film’s producer Dil Raju also addressed the change in release date and said in a video message, “After discussions with distributors across various languages, it was decided that a Sankranti release would be more suitable for a global release. I conveyed this to Chiranjeevi Garu and the team at UV Creations. They kindly agreed to adjust their schedule when we requested a shift to accommodate Game Changer. ”

About Game Changer

Apart from the lead pair, Game Changer stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar. Shooting for the film commenced in 2021 and wrapped up in July this year. Thaman S composed the film’s music and Ram is touted to play an IAS officer in the film that reportedly deals with electoral politics.