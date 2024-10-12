Alia Bhatt reveals Ram Charan adopted a wild elephant in Raha's name as a gift: ‘It might be walking into my building…’

Alia Bhatt was in Hyderabad recently to promote Jigra with director Vasan Bala and her co-stars Vedang Raina and Rahul Ravindran. Talking to anchor Suma in a promotional interview, she discussed her close bond with RRR co-stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, revealing that the former had a special gift for her daughter Raha. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt wants ‘more babies’ in the future; wants Raha to watch these movies of hers and Ranbir Kapoor) Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt worked together in SS Rajamouli's 2022 film RRR.

‘Someone told me, elephant has come’

Alia was asked about her relationship with Ram and Jr NTR, and she replied, “Tarak, Charan and I…we didn’t spend that much time together while working on the film. But during promotions, we spent lord of time. So we became close friends at the time. Whenever Charan is in town (Mumbai)...when Raha was born, it’s a funny story actually.”

Alia then spoke about how a month after Raha’s birth, she went for a walk. And when she came back home, “Somebody came and told me, elephant has come. I was like, elephant has come, what do you mean? They said, Ram Charan sir sent an elephant for you. I said anything is possible. A giant elephant might be walking into my building right now.”

She laughed and clarified that it was a wooden elephant he had sent to her home instead. But there was more. “It was not real; it was a wooden elephant. Very sweetly, he had adopted an elephant in the wild in Raha’s name. And it’s such a beautiful thing, we call the (wooden) elephant Elle. It’s right next to our dining table. Raha sits and plays on it, it’s so thoughtful.”

About Jigra

Jigra tells the story of a sister named Satya who has grown up protecting her brother Ankur from a turbulent childhood. When he’s imprisoned at a foreign prison and about to be killed by electrocution for a crime he didn’t commit, she grows desperate to set him free. The film was released in theatres on October 11.