Alia Bhatt wants ‘more babies’ in the future; wants Raha to watch these movies of hers and Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt recently got candid about what she wants from her future, both personally and professionally. On IMDb’s Icons Only segment, she spoke about the films she wants her daughter Raha to watch from her and Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography, apart from her desire to have ‘more babies’. (Also Read: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's Love and War a 're-working' of Sangam? Sanjay Leela Bhansali says this) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha was born in November 2022.

‘Just a healthy, happy, simple life’

Alia was asked which films of hers and Ranbir’s she would like Raha to watch when she grows up. She replied, “I think for me, maybe Student of the Year because honestly, it’s the youngest, most chill film that kids could watch. And that is my first film. Although I am not really proud of my performance in that film, but it's full of songs, and I think she would really enjoy that.” As for Ranbir, she thought Barfi would be a good watch. “I think that’s a very child-friendly film,” she said.

Alia also opened up about her personal and professional aspirations when asked about her future. She said, “Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life.” Alia also spoke about the role her family played in her journey to stardom. She said that it ‘helped a lot’ that her family understood how ‘it works’ and that they ‘prepared her’ to be on this career path. “You have to be very hard-working and even after getting any sort of accolade or love, you still can't believe that that will stay on forever,” she said.

Alia and Ranbir married in April 2022 after dating for a few years. Their daughter Raha was born in November of the same year.

Upcoming work

Alia was recently seen in Jigra, which was released in theatres on October 11. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, also stars Vedang Raina in the lead role. After this, she will soon be seen in Shiv Rawali’s YRF spy film Alpha with Sharvari. She will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.