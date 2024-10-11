Devara director Koratala Siva wishes to see Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh in sequel

Devara director Koratala Siva isn't done with the North-South crossover in the franchise. While the first part of Jr NTR's action epic starred Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Koratala has bigger plans for the sequel, as per an interview he gave to Zoom. (Also Read – Jr NTR breaks silence on mixed response for Devara: 'We as an audience have become very negative these days') Devara director wishes Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are a part of the sequel starring Jr NTR

What Koratala Siva said

“Actually, I have my own wish list. I don’t know whether that can happen or not. To be very honest, I would love to see Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor in the world of Devara. I won’t take too many names from the Telugu or Tamil industries. If I reveal some names there will be too much of assumptions and speculations,” said Koratala.

He added that unlike the trend these days, he wouldn't like to rope in these Bollywood biggies for mere cameos, but in key, significant parts. “I won’t say cameos also, they are very important characters in the film and we are going to unveil very soon, character by character,” he said.

About Devara: Part 1

The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Devara: Part 1 marked the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with SS Rajamouli's historical epic RRR last year.

In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. While Saif plays the antagonist, Janhvi plays Jr NTR's love interest in both Bollywood actors' Telugu debut.

Devara: Part 1 reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on Janatha Garage. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

After Devara, Jr NTR will make his Bollywood debut as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's spy drama War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.