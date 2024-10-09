Jr NTR breaks silence on mixed response for Devara: 'We as an audience have become very negative these days'

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 was one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Koratala Siva actioner was released in theatres on September 27 and received mixed reviews. In an interview after the release of the film, as reported by India Today, the actor has now reflected on the critical reception of the film and said that the audience have lost the ‘innocent’ way to just ‘enjoy movies’ and are constantly analysing them. (Also read: Devara box office collection worldwide day 7: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan film crosses ₹405 crore in a week) Jr NTR's Devara opened to mixed reviews from critics and audience.

What Jr NTR said

During the interview, Jr NTR said, “We as an audience have become very negative these days. We are not able to enjoy a film in an innocent manner anymore. When I watch my sons, they don’t care about what actor or what movie they are watching; they just enjoy movies. I wonder why we are not able to be that innocent anymore?”

He went on to add, "Every film today, we are watching it to analyse. We are all constantly judging, analysing and overthinking about films. Maybe our exposure to cinema has made us like this. Maybe this is all part of the cycle. All of this might go to an extreme or already did, and then, will correct itself and return to normal.”

More details

The film stars Jr NTR in a dual role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Saif is seen as Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. It received mixed reviews upon release but had a massive opening day, minting ₹172 crore.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “If you’ve paid close attention to the trailers of Devara: Part 1, this is a story you can predict from a mile away. The film's first half takes its time to set up the legend of the titular character and how he came to be the protector of the seas. Anyone who dares cross him is marked and almost left for dead. The men who never knew fear now do.”