Devara box office collection worldwide day 7: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan film crosses 405 crore in a week

Box office report

As per the film’s team, the film has surpassed ₹405 crore (gross box office collection) globally in its first week.

According to the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film performed well on its first seven days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹215.60 crore (nett) in India and ₹325 crore worldwide. Till now, the film earned ₹1.55 crore on day 8.

Jr NTR’s solo comeback

Devara marks Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, along with Ram Charan. Sometime back, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans and the film’s team. He wrote, “The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all.”

About the film

The film stars Jr NTR in a dual role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Saif is seen as Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. It received mixed reviews upon release but had a massive opening day, minting ₹172 crore.

It tells the story of the titular character Devara, played by Jr NTR, who refuses to allow the men of Yerra Samudram to take part in illegal activities after doing it for years. It also shows how his son Vara steps up to carry on the family legacy.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “If you’ve paid close attention to the trailers of Devara: Part 1, this is a story you can predict from a mile away. The film's first half takes its time to set up the legend of the titular character and how he came to be the protector of the seas. Anyone who dares cross him is marked and almost left for dead. The men who never knew fear now do.”