Devara box office collection day 5: Jr NTR film barely shows growth, earns 12 cr

BySantanu Das
Oct 01, 2024 10:10 PM IST

Devara Part 1 box office collection day 5: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan-starrer showed a dip in collections on its weekday. The film is directed by Koratala Siva.

Devara Part 1 box office collection day 5: Jr NTR film had a strong start at the box office, but showed a huge drop in collections during its weekday collections. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Devara is yet to cross 200 crore after four days of release. The pan-India film was released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. (Also read: Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR film sees huge drop, earns 12 crore)

Jr NTR in a still from Devara: Part 1.
Jr NTR in a still from Devara: Part 1.

Devara box office update

The report states that Devara has collected 12.09 crore on its first Tuesday. The film minted 82.5 crore (nett) in India on opening day and registered a business of 38.2 crore (nett) on day two. On Sunday, i.e. day three, Devara collected 39.9 crore. The drop in collections began on Monday, with 12.75 crore. With Tuesday's collections, Devara has now taken the total to 185.44 crore (nett).

Devara Part 1 registered 22.55 percent Telugu occupancy on Monday. Apart from that, it had an occupancy of 11.54 percent in the Hindi sector, 19.74 percent in Kannada, and 15.44 percent in Tamil.

More details

Devara marks Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, along with Ram Charan. A few days ago, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans and the film’s team. He wrote, “The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all.”

The film stars Jr NTR in dual role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Saif is seen as Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. It received mixed reviews upon release.

Follow Us On