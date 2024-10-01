Devara box office collection day 5: Jr NTR film barely shows growth, earns 12 cr

Devara Part 1 box office collection day 5: Jr NTR film had a strong start at the box office, but showed a huge drop in collections during its weekday collections. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Devara is yet to cross ₹ 200 crore after four days of release. The pan-India film was released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. (Also read: Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR film sees huge drop, earns ₹12 crore) Jr NTR in a still from Devara: Part 1.

Devara box office update

The report states that Devara has collected ₹ 12.09 crore on its first Tuesday. The film minted ₹ 82.5 crore (nett) in India on opening day and registered a business of ₹ 38.2 crore (nett) on day two. On Sunday, i.e. day three, Devara collected ₹ 39.9 crore. The drop in collections began on Monday, with ₹ 12.75 crore. With Tuesday's collections, Devara has now taken the total to ₹ 185.44 crore (nett).

Devara Part 1 registered 22.55 percent Telugu occupancy on Monday. Apart from that, it had an occupancy of 11.54 percent in the Hindi sector, 19.74 percent in Kannada, and 15.44 percent in Tamil.

More details

Devara marks Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, along with Ram Charan. A few days ago, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans and the film’s team. He wrote, “The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all.”

The film stars Jr NTR in dual role, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. Saif is seen as Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character. It received mixed reviews upon release.