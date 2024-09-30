Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR film sees huge drop, earns 12 crore

Devara part 1 box office collection day 4: Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres last Friday and received mixed reviews. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now seen a massive drop in its numbers on its first Monday. Devara minted ₹ 12.5 crore on its fourth day of release, as per early estimates. (Also read: Megalopolis box office: Francis Ford Coppola's $120-million-dollar flop loses to Devara in US, earns only $4 million) Devara Part 1 sees Jr NTR in a double role.

Devara box office collection

The latest update states that Devara has collected ₹ 173.1 crore so far in four days. The film minted a whooping ₹82.5 crore (nett) in India on its opening day and went on to collect ₹38.2 crore (nett) on day two. On day three, the film maintained its momentum and did a business of ₹ 39.9 crore. Day four saw a big blow for the film on its first weekday. The pan-India film was released on Friday in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Devara Part 1 registered 24.52 percent Telugu occupancy on Monday. Apart from that, it while 11.18 percent in the Hindi sector, 21.12 percent in Kannada, and 15.36 percent in Tamil.

More details

Devara Part 1 tells the story of the titular character Devara, played by Jr NTR, who refuses to allow the men of Yerra Samudram to take part in illegal activities after doing it for years. It also shows how his son Vara steps up to carry on the family legacy. It also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Devara Part 1 marks Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years after 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan as his co-star in 2022.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Koratala cannot help but write characters who want to save the world, and while that might not be a bad thing, it does feel repetitive. With a Baahubali-esque ending setting up the story for a sequel, here’s hoping there are better things ahead.”