Megalopolis box office: Francis Ford Coppola's $120-million-dollar flop loses to Devara in US, earns only $4 million

It’s not every day that you have a Telugu film outperforming a big-budget Hollywood film in the North American market. But that unthinkable happened this week as Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan-led Devara Part 1 collided with Francis Ford Coppola’s ambitious project Megalopolis. The clash was not too good for the latter, which bit the dust as soon as the bell rang. (Also read: Megalopolis trailer: Francis Ford Coppola calls out critics of The Godfather, sets Adam Driver for utopian vision) Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel star in Megapolis

Megalopolis vs Devara at the box office

According to Comscore, Megalopolis, despite getting a wide release in US, suffered from mixed reviews and negative word of mouth. The film earned just $4 million in its opening weekend in North America, debuting in the sixth spot on the box office. Just how bad the collections are can be gauged by the fact that Devara Part 1 earned $5.1 million in the same territories over the same time period even though it is a relatively smaller release. The Wild Robot topped the North American box office for the weekend with a domestic gross of $35 million.

Megalopolis did not fare too well in the overseas market as well, earning just $2.1 million, bringing its worldwide weekend total to $6.1 million, a far cry from Devara’s $33 million and The Wild Robot $45 million. Going by the current trends, Megalopolis looks all set to tank at the box office and is unlikely to come close to its $120 million investment.

All about Megalopolis

Megalopolis, a sci-fi epic, features a heavy duty cast of Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D. B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman. Taking 40 years from conception to release, the film was rejected by many studios before Coppola himself put his $80 million in it. In the end, with a production budget of $120 million, Megalopolis hit the screens on Friday, September 27.