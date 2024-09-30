Devara Part 1 box office worldwide collection: Jr NTR-starrer is world's 2nd highest grossing film, beats Transformers

Koratala Siva’s Telugu film Devara Part 1 has taken a strong start at the box office, not just in India, but globally as well. The action film, headlined by Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, registered one of the biggest opening days in the history of Indian cinema and kept the momentum going over the remainder of the opening weekend as well. As per Comscore, the film sits at number 2 in the list of highest-grossing films worldwide over this weekend. (Also read: Devara Part 2 needs a more authentic story, Jr NTR’s stardom won’t be enough anymore) Jr NTR-starrer Devara Part 1 has taken a very strong start at the box office

Devara Part 1 box office worldwide collection

Devara Part 1 was released in theatres on September 27 and the film’s makers released a statement saying that it earned ₹172 crore on its opening day worldwide. In its first weekend at the box office. As per Comscore, the film has earned $32.93 million ( ₹275 crore) gross in its opening weekend worldwide, which puts it in the second spot among all films globally. Devara is behind only The Wild Robot, which earned $44 million over the weekend and ahead of bigger Hollywood tentpoles such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($29 million) and Transformers One ($25 million). However, it must be noted that for these films, it is not their opening weekend and hence, their earnings are reduced, while Devara had the advantage of the grand opening.

Devara’s impressive show at the domestic box office

While how much Devara has exactly earned varies from source to source (courtesy the opacity in India’s box office tracking system), that the film has done really well cannot be denied. While the makers of the film claim that it is set to cross ₹300 crore worldwide and ₹200 crore in India, trade trackers like Sacnilk and Comscore give more conservative figures. As per Sacnilk, Devara has earned ₹161 crore net in India in its opening weekend. On Sunday, the film showed a 5% jump to gross ₹40 crore in the domestic market. Its real test, however, will be on Monday as the weekday begins and collections drop.