Devara box office collection worldwide day 2: Jr NTR's film grosses 243 crore but still can't beat Prabhas' 2 movies!

Devara: Part 1 worldwide box office collection day 2: Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 is unstoppable at the box office. The Koratala Siva film has now collected ₹ 243 crores at the global box office in the first two days of release. On Sunday, the official X account of the film shared the numbers in a new post. Devara: Part 1 released in theatres on September 27 in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.. (Also read: Jr NTR's cutout catches fire at theatre in Hyderabad on Devara Part 1 release day; fans click pictures) Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Devara: Part 1.

Devara box office

The X account of Devara shared a new poster featuring Jr NTR, and revealed the gross collection within the first two days of release. ₹ 243 Crores, Global Box office collection, read the words on the poster. It was accompanied with the caption, “Weapons of DESTRUCTION… unleashing FEAR that no corner can hide from!!”

Did Devara beat Kalki 2898 AD?

Still, Devara is behind this year's other big release, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The Nag Ashwin sci-fi film had collected ₹298.5 crore worldwide in two days. Devara is also behind Prabhas' film Salaar Part 1- Ceasefire which released in 2023. It had collected ₹295.7 crore in its first two days of release.

Devara: Part 1 is Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years after 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan as his co-star in 2022. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans and the film’s team after receiving love for it.

Devara also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Jr NTR’s performance and Koratala’s writing falls short when it comes to Vara, especially when compared to Devara. The actor makes it work even if the director doesn’t fully put his mind into filling loopholes with the titular character. Particularly in the song Ayudha Pooja and a penultimate scene at a wedding. But he falls short when playing the son because his wide-eyed act feels unconvincing.”