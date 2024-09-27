Jr NTR's cutout catches fire at theatre in Hyderabad on Devara Part 1 release day; fans click pictures

If the videos doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, Jr NTR’s fans got a little overenthusiastic on the release day of Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. A massive cutout of the actor put up at a theatre in Hyderabad went up in flames on Friday morning due to an accident. (Also Read: Devara Part 1 review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's film doesn't live up to the legend it spins) A cutout of Jr NTR went up in flames in Hyderabad by accident.

Jr NTR cutout goes up in flames

At the Sudarshan 35 MM theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad, Jr NTR’s fans had put up a massive cutout of the actor and garlanded it. They also burst firecrackers, as is the norm in Telugu states during big releases like this. However, the celebrations took an unexpected turn when the cutout caught fire and went up in flames.

While some fans were taken aback and ran away, many others whipped out their phones to shoot videos and click pictures of the cutout. In a video shared by a Tollywood PRO, a crowd of fans can be seen gathering and cheering with their phones out even as the cutout burns.

No casualties were reported from the spot. The fire department, along with local authorities, reached the spot and doused the fire. Earlier in the day, there were rumours that it was set on fire intentionally. However, it is expected to have been accidentally caused by firecrackers, say sources. The police are investigating the matter.

First solo release in 6 years

Devara: Part 1 is Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years after 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan as his co-star in 2022. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank his fans and the film’s team after receiving love for it.

He wrote, “The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions,” adding, “To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all.”

Jr NTR also thanked the team of Devara: Part 1 for their hard work in making the film. Apart from him the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.