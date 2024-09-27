Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's ‘stars can't guarantee hits’ remark: He wants to cut pay cheques, makes me nervous

Actor Saif Ali Khan has reacted to filmmaker Karan Johar's recent remark that "stars can't guarantee hits". Speaking with India Today, Saif said that Karan wants to "cut pay cheques", which makes him "a little nervous". The actor also talked about how the economy of the Hindi film industry works and clarified what Karan meant. (Also Read | Zoya Akhtar tells Karan Johar ‘you have to just stop paying’ high fees to male stars) Saif Ali Khan spoke about economy of Bollywood.

Saif reacts to Karan's remark

Saif said, "He wants to cut pay cheques. I think I should have my own union on that. I am sure he is right, but it makes me a little nervous when we hear about cutting pay cheques. No cutting pay cheques. Well look, the economics of our industry (is like that). That's what happens - you go to a star, sometimes they say 'hey, if you want me, that's what it is going to cost'. And people pay it. And if people pay it, then sometimes the economics do get skewed. But, Indians are businessmen. So the film industry is primarily a business kind of financial centre in itself and people take shots. But, Karan Johar knows best. I'm just joking."

The actor added, "What he (Karan Johar) is talking about is people charging astronomical money and then not delivering, which can't last. We don't charge that much, we are recession-proof."

What Karan said about actors charging a huge amount for film

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India recently, Karan spoke about stars demanding a huge amount to star in a film. He had said, "What is your last couple of films? How much have you opened to? With what right are you asking me for this number?...Every star asked me for the same money that the budget was for. I was like, ‘How can I pay you? When the budget is ₹40 crore, you’re asking for ₹40 crore? Are you guaranteeing the film will do ₹120 crore? There's no guarantee, right?"

Earlier in July, speaking with journalist Faye D’Souza on her YouTube channel, Karan Johar had said, "There are about 10 viable actors in Hindi cinema, and they are all asking for the sun, moon, and earth. So, you pay them; then you pay for the film, and then the marketing expenditure comes. And then your film doesn’t do the numbers. Those movie stars asking for ₹35 crore are opening to ₹3.5 crore. How’s that math working? How do you manage all these?"