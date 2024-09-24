Zoya Akhtar tells Karan Johar ‘you have to just stop paying’ high fees to male stars

High remuneration of leading male actors in the Hindi film industry has been a recent concern, especially after films headlined by A-list stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have recorded openings as low as ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore. In a directors roundtable conducted by The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar reiterated the need for male stars to reassess their remuneration, before his fellow filmmaker Zoya Akhtar intervened. (Also Read: Even Karan Johar didn't get Coldplay tickets, talks about 'privilege' as he reacts to BookMyShow sale in India) Zoya Akhtar asks Karan Johar to stop paying high salaries to male stars

What Zoya said

“They are not going to know. But Karan, you have to just stop paying. You have to stop paying. That's it,” Zoya said. To which, Karan responded that he's stopped paying high fees to male stars now.

“What is your last couple of films? How much have you opened to? With what right are you asking me for this number? I made a small film called Kill. I put the money in it because it was a high-concept film with a rank newcomer as the face of it. Because I've started doing it. It was a high-concept action film. You could not make Kill in any other way. It had to be in that train. Every star asked me for the same money that the budget was for. I was like, ‘How can I pay you? When the budget is ₹40 crore, you’re asking for ₹40 crore? Are you guaranteeing the film will do ₹120 crore? There's no guarantee, right? So finally, I took a new boy, and he was an ‘outsider,’ I have to say it,” Karan said.

Karan added that there are only 6 male actors when it comes to viability, and over 200 films to make in a year, so producers have to recut the pie to empower new, younger actors. Zoya also argued that the technical crew should be paid handsomely since the male star takes away 70% of the budget currently. Karan said that some younger male stars want to charge ₹40 crore yet not take risks in terms of their acting choices.

About Kill

Kill released in cinemas in July. It was directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, and co-produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It starred Lakshya in his Bollywood debut, Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and Ashish Vidyarthi. It's an extreme action film set on a moving train. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was acquired by Lionsgate Pictures for distribution in North America. John Wick director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate also announced a Hollywood adaptation of Kill. The film earned ₹24.2 crore at the India box office.