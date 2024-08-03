Ram Charan's fans thrilled to see unseen footage from RRR in Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli’s Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR was a massive hit when it was released theatrically in 2022, even more so after it was released on Netflix. Now, fans are thrilled to see some unseen footage from the film featuring Ram in Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli. (Also Read: Modern Masters SS Rajamouli review: Netflix India documentary on RRR director is slave to subject more than to story) A screengrab of Ram Charan's deleted scene from RRR.

Unseen clip of Ram Charan from RRR

In behind-the-scenes footage from the film's shooting, fans unearthed Ram shooting for a scene that seems to have been deleted from the film. Dressed in a pink shirt and suspenders, the actor runs and gets on a wagon, tossing a whip at someone. The extras are dressed as villagers the police in colonial India. In the scene, Rajamouli and other crew members are also on set, standing out because they’re dressed in modern attire.

Fans were thrilled to see even a few seconds of unseen footage from the film, with a fan sharing a Tamil clip of the documentary on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “@AlwaysRamCharan Deleted scene from @RRRMovie.” In the film set in the 1920s, Ram played the role of an Indian Imperial police officer, Ramaraju. Jr NTR also played the lead, a tribal man called Komaram Bheem to comes to Delhi to rescue a young girl from the British.

About Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

The newly-released documentary traces Rajamouli’s journey from Kovvuru in Andhra Pradesh to now. It features interviews with his family members, including his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, cousin and music composer MM Keeravaani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and even directors James Cameron and Joe Russo.

Upcoming work

Rajamouli will soon direct Mahesh Babu in a yet-to-be-titled action-adventure film. It will go on floors soon, and the cast and crew have yet to be revealed. Ram shot for Shankar’s Game Changer with Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah. The film, whose story was penned by Karthik Subbaraj, will be released in September this year.