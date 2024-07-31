Exclusive: Hi Nanna director Shouryuv denies that his next film is with Jr NTR, says he ‘wishes it were true’

Recently, there were reports that Hi Nanna director Shouryuv’s next film will be with Jr NTR. When Hindustan Times reached out to the director, he denied these claims, even if he hoped to make a film with the Tollywood actor someday. (Also Read: Exclusive: Bobby Deol joins Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 as antagonist alongside Saif Ali Khan) Jr NTR is currently working on Devara: Part 1 and War 2.

‘I don’t even know how these rumours began’

HT asked Shouryuv if he had approached Jr NTR with a script, and he replied, “It’s not true. I don’t even know how these rumours began. Unfortunately, it’s false info.” However, he cheekily added, “I wish it were true too, maybe someday.”

Pinkvilla had recently quoted a source claiming that Shouryuv had pitched a two-part action-drama to Jr NTR which has been greenlit. Given that the actor has numerous films lined up, the project was reported to take off in 2026, with the aim to release the first film in 2028 and the second one in 2031.

Shouryuv is a debutant director who debuted in 2023 with the Nani, Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hi Nanna. The romantic drama told the story of a single father looking after his child battling a disease. Mrunal played a woman who suffers from amnesia after meeting with an accident. The film received a good response theatrically and after its release on Netflix.

Jr NTR’s upcoming work

While the recent news might not be true, Jr NTR has an exciting line-up of films after SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He is shooting for Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. HT has learnt that Bobby Deol has also been roped in and will have a key role to play in the film’s sequel.

Apart from that, he is also shooting for Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. The film will mark his debut in Bollywood. He will also star in a yet-to-be-titled film directed by Prashanth Neel.