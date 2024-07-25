Exclusive: Bobby Deol joins Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 as antagonist alongside Saif Ali Khan

‘Bobby Deol will play an antagonist’

A source told Hindustan Times exclusively, “Yes, the team is in talks with Bobby Deol and discussions are in the final stage. Bobby will also play an antagonist in this movie. Saif Ali Khan will be the main antagonist in Devara Part 1 and Bobby Deol will enter Devara Part 1 towards the end of the film. In Devara Part 2, both Saif and Bobby will have meaty roles as antagonists.”

Janhvi on working with Jr NTR

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has said that she is excited to shoot an upcoming song with Jr NTR for Devara, which is being directed by Koratala Siva. The actor has been gushing about Jr NTR and their film from the beginning.

She had stated at India Today Conclave in 2023, “Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has... to be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.”

Everyone knows that Jr NTR is a fantastic dancer and in a recent interview with Mashable India, Janhvi said, “I just shot a song with Jr NTR sir and I can’t wait to shoot our next song together. I want to dance with Jr NTR.”

‘Janhvi Kapoor will not have a very extensive role’

The song location for the first song was Thailand. With regard to Janhvi’s role, the source told HT, “Janhvi Kapoor will not have a very extensive role in Devara Part 1. Most of her sequences will be part of the second film. But it’s an exciting role for her.”

Devara Part 1 is set to release on September 27 and also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain and many others in pivotal roles.