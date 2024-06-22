Twinkle Khanna 'thrilled to see Bobby Deol doing so well'; shares pics from their debut film Barsaat. See post

Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna made their Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat. On Saturday, Twinkle shared a new photo with Bobby from their recent meeting. The actor-turned-author also posted two pictures from their debut film, and wrote how 'thrilled' she was that the actor was doing well in his career after recent films such as the 2023 blockbuster, Animal. Also read: Bobby Deol’s 25 years at movies make Twinkle Khanna emotional Twinkle Khanna shared a post about her Barsaat co-star, Bobby Deol.

Twinkle poses with Bobby

Twinkle kept Bobby close in their new photo together. In the throwback, the co-stars were seen together in the stills from Barsaat, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Her caption read, "Kal and Aaj Kal (Yesterday and these days)... it’s not just Pinky Masi who is a @iambobbydeol fan, I am as thrilled to see him doing so well. Nostalgia has a sweet aftertaste, and it was fun catching up and waving out at renditions of who we once used to be. What makes you nostalgic and why? Let me know in the comments below."

Twinkle quit acting and became a best-selling author. However, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, has starred with Bobby in several movies like Ajnabee, Thank You and Housefull 4, among others. Both the actors are friends and are frequently spotted together.

Bobby Deol's latest projects

Bobby Deol, who starred in films such as Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, among others, has been on a roll ever since he featured as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

In the coming months, he will reportedly be seen in several projects, including Alia Bhatt's spy film. As per reports, he will be seen playing a villain in the upcoming untitled film starring Alia and Sharvari. Alia portrays a female agent in the film, which is helmed by YRF's indigenous director Shiv Rawail.

Bobby will also be seen locking horns with Suriya in Kanguva. Recently, the two attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other. Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...he is awesome. He is an amazing actor."

The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfill a mission left unfinished."Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of Kanguva.