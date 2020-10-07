e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day

Bobby Deol says Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days, left him frustrated; dad Dharmendra had to step in to save the day

Actor Bobby Deol has said that when Shekhar Kapur quit Barsaat after 27 days of shooting, because he got a Hollywood offer, Dharmendra had to step in to make a firm decision.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 10:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bobby Deol is celebrating his 25th anniversary in the film industry.
Bobby Deol is celebrating his 25th anniversary in the film industry.
         

Actor Bobby Deol has said that director Shekhar Kapur was supposed to direct his debut film Barsaat, but had to drop out after 27 days of shooting because the filmmaker got the offer to make Bandit Queen. Bobby said that Shekhar quitting the film delayed it by two years and was very ‘frustrating’.

Rajkumar Santoshi was hired as Shekhar’s replacement. Barsaat also starred Twinkle Khanna, who was making her acting debut as well. Twinkle recently took to Twitter and wrote Bobby a nostalgic message: “I just saw the interview and then this tweet. Dude am all teary eyed. Nostalgia.. Today our boys are as old as we were when we worked together. Love you loads.”

Bobby told Bollywood Hungama, “It was really frustrating. I had developed a good friendship with him. It happens when you’re working with someone and you spend a year-and-a-half with them every day. I kept telling Shekhar, ‘Why don’t you finish the film?’ but he had a bigger opportunity. What’s meant to be will be.”

He added, “That’s why it took so long. Otherwise, my film would’ve come out in 1993. But because of all this that happened, it came out in 1995.”

Bobby said that he would go to Shekhar’s office everyday and work on the script. He said, “There was so much excitement. But soon after we started, Shekhar got an offer from Hollywood to make Bandit Queen. And we had shot for 27 days. For an Indian director to get an offer from Hollywood in those days was a big deal. It was a big decision and he said he’d rather do that. Pappa said that ‘listen, my son’s film is also important to me, and I know that you’ve got a Hollywood offer, so you should do what you want to, but know that I will make the film with someone else.’ That’s how Raj became a part of the project.”

Also read: Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

After four years out of the game, Bobby made his comeback of sorts with Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys, and followed it up with appearances in ensemble films Race 3 and Housefull 4 (also starring Akshay). This year, Bobby has appeared in Netflix’s Class of 83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and then in the Prakash Jha-directed series Aashram.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu elections next year
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
4 missile tests, 1 deployed near LAC in 40 days as India shows intent
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Covid-19: ICMR receives clinical trial approval for animal-derived antibodies treatment
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
SSR death probe: Bombay HC’s order on Rhea’s bail plea expected today
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
On Bihar election chessboard LJP fields BJP leader who lost seat to JD(U)
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
India crosses 67 lakh-mark Covid-19 cases, 56.6 lakh recovered
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In