Twinkle Khanna on her acting career: My films should be banned, no one should watch them

Twinkle Khanna, who has acted in films such as Barsaat and Mela, among others, is not proud of her work as an actor and she says that her movies should be banned and that no one should watch them.

"I have not given any hit film. Whatever films I have done should be banned and (no one should watch) it. Most of the time, I pretend I have alzheimer's and I don't remember my film career and it makes me happy that ways," Twinkle told reporters on Friday at her book launch event.

Twinkle had come close to doing Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but the role eventually went to Rani Mukerji.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh during Twinkle Khanna's book Pyjamas are Forgiving launch, in Mumbai. (PTI)

"For the first time Karan is going to direct me in an ad film and god save your soul as I can't act at all," she said on a lighter note.

Karan, who was in conversation with Twinkle at the launch of her book Pyjamas are Forgiving, called the actor-turned-author a "rockstar" and "someone who breaks the stereotypes".

"This is an exceptional book, it has the emotional journey and it is hilarious. It is a fast read and it is the best book today," he added.

The event was also attended by Twinkle’s husband Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Dimple Kapadia and others.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 15:54 IST