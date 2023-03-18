Janhvi Kapoor 'prayed' for working with Jr NTR: 'What you put in the universe is what you attract'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has talked about her upcoming South debut with Jr NTR and revealed how she manifested it. Their film has been tentatively titled NTR 30. Janhvi called working with the actor a ‘dream’ and also asserted that he recently re-watched his film RRR, which fetched the Oscars Award in the Best Original Song category. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor to make Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30 Janhvi Kapoor will be seen with Jr NTR in her South debut.

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR's film is touted to be an action film. It will mark her debut film in Telugu film industry and will be directed by Koratala Siva. She shared the first poster of the upcoming Telugu film on her birthday.

Talking about it at the India Today Conclave 2023, Janhvi Kapoor said, “Literally counting down the days. I message the director every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.”

“I manifested it. I prayed every day for it. In every interview, I used to say that I want to work with NTR sir. This film might be the first time this (approach) worked for me. I do believe that what you put in the universe is what you attract. I have learnt to be always positive and do your work. That is the moral of the story,” she added about wishing to work with Tarak.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. She had announced the Telugu film earlier this month on Instagram. Her post read: "It is finally happening (hugging face emoji). Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr (red heart emoji). #NTR30." The first poster featured Janhvi sitting on rocks as she turned back and smiled. She was wearing a pink and blue traditional outfit. It is likely to hit the shooting floors next month.

Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller, Milli. It was helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. NTR 30 marks Jr NTR's reunion with Koratala Siva after seven years. They had worked together in Janatha Garage.

