Jr NTR's next film with Prashanth Neel to go on floors this August; fans wonder if he'll juggle shoot with Salaar 2

Jr NTR turns a year older on May 20 and the producers of his next film with Prashanth Neel shared an update on X (formerly Twitter). The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors this year, with the makers aiming for a release in 2025. (Also Read: Love Jr NTR? Here's a look at the Devara star's 10 best films on his 41st birthday) Prashanth Neel's next film will be with Jr NTR.

Jr NTR’s next film

Wishing Jr NTR on his birthday, the film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “Happy Birthday to the 'MAN OF MASSES'. @tarak9999 -Team #NTRNeel. Shoot begins from August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project.” It surprised fans as they weren’t expecting an update on the film.

One fan, however pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the producers made a similar announcement last year, claiming the film will go on floors from March this year. Prashanth is currently finalising the script for the film. A press note states that the director plans to present Jr NTR in a new avatar, given that expectations are sky-high with the project.

While the makers are yet to announce the film’s title, the buzz is that it will be titled Dragon.

Prabhas fans confused

Earlier, Hindustan Times reported that Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran would commence shooting for Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam in June. “Prabhas, along with Prithviraj, will start shooting for the film in the second half of June. The first schedule of the film will be 15 days long,” the source told us.

Given the new announcement, Prabhas’ fans are confused if Prashanth intends to juggle shooting of Salaar and his film with Jr NTR. “#ntrneel aug 2024 aithe. Mari Maa Salaar 2 Shooting Yeppudu Nunchi! (If NTR and Neel will shoot from August, when will Salaar 2’s shooting take place)” wrote a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Another wrote, “What about most hyped pan world awaited Salaar2.” One fan reasoned, “Bro don’t worry Neel will finish #Salaar2 first and then while post production of #Salaar is in Progress ,he will start #Ntrneel Film just like he did for #KGF and #Salaar.”

Upcoming work

Jr NTR is currently working with director Koratala Siva for Devara: Part 1. The film will see Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan debut in Telugu. He is also debuting in Bollywood with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. He will wrap up shooting for Devara and War 2 before shooting for Prashanth’s film.