 Jr NTR donates ₹12.5 lakh to a temple in Andhra Pradesh; here's what we know - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Jr NTR donates 12.5 lakh to a temple in Andhra Pradesh; here's what we know

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 16, 2024 06:34 AM IST

Ahead of his birthday, Jr NTR and his family made a large donation to the Sri Bhadrakali Sametha Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Actor Jr NTR has made a massive donation to the Sri Bhadrakali Sametha Veerabhadra Swamy Temple in Cheyyeru, Andhra Pradesh. The actor, along with his family, donated 12.5 lakh towards the temple's construction. A fan first shared the news on X, writing, “Tarak donated 12,50,000 to Sri Badrakali Sametha Veera Badra Swami Vari Alayam.” (Also Read: Bosco Martis says he’s ‘shocked’ RRR choreographer wasn’t celebrated after Oscars win: ‘No actor, no director…’)

Jr NTR with his sons Abhay and Bhargav,
Jr NTR’s donation

Jr NTR’s team also confirmed to Hindustan Times that the actor made a sizeable donation. A source close to the actor said, “It’s true that Tarak made this donation ahead of his birthday. He made it in his mother (Shalini), wife (Lakshmi Pranathi) and children’s (Abhay, Barghav) names. He doesn’t like to publicise about his philanthropy much. People only found out because fans from East Godavari shared pictures online.”

Fans did share pictures of the temple on X and Instagram to which he donated, apart from a sign at the temple etched on stone, which also confirms that he donated 12,50,000. This is not the first time Jr NTR has made such donations. He previously contributed 25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid flood victims, 25 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity to support daily-wage workers in the film industry, apart from several such donations.

Upcoming work

On the work front, Jr NTR will soon be seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their Telugu debuts as his co-stars. The film will release in theatres on October 10 this year. He will also debut in Bollywood soon with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. Recently, there was buzz that the actor might relocate to Mumbai to pursue a career in Bollywood, though his team is yet to confirm the same.

