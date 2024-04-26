Jr NTR loses cool as person follows him to his hotel in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Jr NTR is shooting for War 2 in Mumbai with director Ayan Mukherji and actor Hrithik Roshan. But he isn’t enjoying the city much, given the lack of privacy. A video doing rounds online shows him losing his cool at a fan following him around. (Also Read: War 2: New leaked pics show Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in action) Jr NTR looked annoyed at having the paparazzi constantly follow him around.

Jr NTR loses cool

Total Filmii recently shared a video of Jr NTR on their Instagram page. In the video, the actor can be seen flanked by his security as he heads into a hotel. While he first ignores a person with a camera present there, he soon loses his cool as they try to follow him into the hotel. He can be seen pausing his conversation on the phone and saying, “Oye, leave it man.”

Jr NTR is quite reserved and introverted in Hyderabad and it looks like the actor isn’t dealing well with the constant hounding by photographers in Mumbai. He once asked a photographer who spotted him in Hyderabad airport if he is ‘always’ there and if he even ‘bathes and eats’ at the airport.

Upcoming work

Jr NTR will soon debut in Bollywood with War 2, in which he’s rumoured to play a grey character and face-off Hrithik. The film’s shoot is in progress with the actor heading to Mumbai earlier this week. The makers have kept the film’s story under wraps, but pictures of Hrithik and Jr NTR on sets were leaked online earlier this month. The two, however, weren’t clicked in the same frame. One still showed blood on Hrithik’s forehead, hinting they were shooting an action sequence.

Apart from this, Jr NTR is also shooting for Koratala Siva’s Devara, which will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in Telugu. The film will also star Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, apart from actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj and Srikanth. The film’s promotional material hints that Devara will be set at sea. The first part of the film is expected to be released sometime this year. The film was supposed to hit screens in April, but a new release date has yet to be announced.

