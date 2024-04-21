Harish Shankar lashes out at Chota K Naidu over Jr NTR's Ramayya Vasthavayya: ‘I am constantly insulted’

Cinematographer Chota K Naidu recently made some comments about director Harish Shankar regarding the 2013 film Ramayya Vasthavayya, starring Jr NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He narrated what happened during the shooting of the movie years ago but Harish took offense. (Also Read: Harish Shankar slams Netflix, talks about language barrier ‘with non-Telugu heads’: ’It’s becoming tough for…') Jr NTR in a still from Ramayya Vasthavayya.

Chota K Naidu's statement

Talking to iDream Media, Chota said that Harish used to frequently interrupt his work during the shooting of the film. He said, “When I worked with Harish Shankar for Ramayya Vastavayya, he used to butt in every time. He would imagine how he wanted something to look and would keep interfering. I tried to explain to him but he wasn’t in the mood to listen. I gave up and just did my work.”

Chota was all praise for Jr NTR in the same interview, calling him ‘wonder kid’ and an actor who was moulded to ‘perfection’ by his mother, Shalini. He spoke of how disciplined the actor is on sets and described him as someone who reaches sets before anyone else. Ramayya Vastavayya performed poorly at the box office when it released.

Harish Shankar takes offence

Sharing a note on X expressing his anger, Harish reminded Chota that he wanted to fire the cinematographer during the making of the film, but retained him due to producer Dil Raju.

He wrote, “On one occasion, there was mention of you (Chota) being removed and shooting with a different cameraman. However, because Gabbar Singh (2012) was a hit, people would think I was arrogant for removing a cameraman. I completed the film with you because of what Raju garu (Dil Raju) said.”

He also lashed out that in 10 years Chota might have given 10 interviews, but he would've given 100 and still, has never spoken ill of him. “I didn't say anything wrong about you anywhere. But you have repeatedly spoken ill of me. Even if the person interviewing doesn't ask, even if it has nothing to do with me, I am constantly insulted.”

He also stated that he is only now penning this note because his ‘friends and admirers’ question him about his silence. He ends the note with a warning, asking him not to talk about him anymore, “I still respect you, so kindly maintain it. If not, any day any platform, I am waiting.”

Upcoming work

Harish is currently directing Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan, a remake of the Hindi film Raid and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is a remake of the Tamil film Theri.