Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan channels Gabbar Singh in new promo, says 'so ja varna Bigg Boss aa jayega'. Watch

The new season of popular reality show Bigg Boss is almost here. Amid all the speculations about contestants and inmates, only one thing has been revealed, partially that is. That this year, even Bigg Boss will play the game. A new promo of the show featured host Salman Khan, channelling his inner Gabbar Singh and warning contestants of the torment that is to follow. Also read: Bigg Boss 16 teaser: Salman Khan shares how new season will be different

The promo, shared by the official social media handles of Bogg Boss and Colors TV shows Salman Khan, dressed in military fatigues with a belt filled with cartridges in hand, pretty much like the iconic villain Gabbar Singh from Sholay. The familiar Gabbar theme plays in the background as Salman walks across a boulder, paraphrasing a famous line from the film.

“50-50 kos door, jab bacha raat ko royega to maa kahegi, beta so ja varna Bigg Boss aa jayega (Even 50 km away, when a kid will cry, the mother will say child go to sleep or Bigg Boss will be here).” The actor then informs the viewers that the game is changing in Bigg Boss season 16 because this time, Bigg Boss will play themselves. The promo then reveals that the ‘first day first show’ of Bigg Boss 16 is on October 1, 8pm.

Bigg Boss is a captivity-based reality show, which has been inspired by Big Brother. The show, one of the most popular TV programmes in the country, has several regional language variants across India as well. The Hindi version first aired in 2006, hosted by Arshad Warsi.

Salman joined as the host in the fourth season and has continued to host the show since then, either alone or jointly with Sanjay Dutt for two seasons. A spinoff series called Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed on Voot, premiered last year before the premiere of season 15.

