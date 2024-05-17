Jr NTR's team denies he approached Telangana High Court over disputed land worth 24 cr: ‘He sold it off in 2013’

Reports have been circulating about Jr NTR approaching the Telangana High Court seeking relief in a land dispute. A report by TOI claims that the actor was approaching court over disputed land in Jubilee Hills worth ₹24 crore. The news soon went viral. However, the actor’s team denies this. (Also Read: Jr NTR donates ₹12.5 lakh to a temple in Andhra Pradesh; here's what we know) Jr NTR sold off the disputed property in 2013 claims his team.

The report

The report claimed that Jr NTR alleged in court that the previous owner’s kin had created fake documents to obtain loans from banks over the land. It also claimed that the actor purchased the 681-square-yard plot at Jubilee Hills in 2003 for ₹36 lakh, and it now has a luxurious house built by him. It's now valued at ₹24 crore, according to the report. Debt Recovery Tribunal even gave an order, giving banks primacy over the property.

They also quoted Jr NTR stating to the court, “The title documents pledged with the banks and the title documents I have with me were sent to the forensic laboratory, and my documents were confirmed to be genuine. All the bankers are now facing criminal charges,” when the court questioned him about approaching them instead of the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal.

Jr NTR’s team denies the rumours

However, once numerous reports cropped up, Jr NTR’s team sent a press note denying these rumours. They claim that the actor has nothing to do with the disputed land, claiming that he sold it in 2013. The note reads, “In response to the news which is published today with respect to Mr NTR, we woud like to clarify that the said property has been sold by Mr NTR in the year 2013. We request you to avoid using Mr NTR’s name in any reporting with respect to the said property. (sic)”

Upcoming work

Jr NTR has exciting projects lined up. He will soon debut in Bollywood with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. He will also star in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, which will see Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan debut down south. Jr NTR has also given his nod to star in Prashanth Neel’s next after Salaar.