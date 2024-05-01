Jr NTR calls Anupam Kher an inspiration after their surprise meet-up: ‘The joy is indescribable’

It was a happy coincidence when veteran actor Anupam Kher met actor Jr NTR recently in Mumbai. Anupam went on to capture the moment on social media while praising Jr NTR for his dedication towards his craft. (Also Read: War 2 x Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan meet Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Jr NTR for dinner) Anupam Kher bumped into Jr NTR in Mumbai.(Instagram)

Anupam on Jr NTR

Sharing the picture on social media, Anupam penned a sweet note for him. He expressed his admiration for him, calling the RRR actor his “favourite person”.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite persons and actors, @tarak9999, last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors.”

He also shared a picture in which he's dressed in a white shirt with light brown trousers. Jr NTR looks dapper in a black T-shirt with grey trousers as they flaunted their brightest smiles for the picture. It is not clear where the actors met, and at what event.

Giving back the love

Soon, Jr NTR reciprocated the sweet gesture with an admiration post. Reposting the picture, he wrote on X, “The joy of running into an actor whose body of work I have always admired is indescribable. May you continue to inspire generations of actors to come sir”.

In fact, social media users also showered love on the picture. Several fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness about their meeting. One fan wrote, “Wow. Great pic. Junior friend.. Love you Anupam Kher saab”, while another one posted, “This is what we call a classic picture.. Amazing one sir”.

What’s next

Talking about the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy with the shooting schedule of his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which is being helmed by director Ayan Mukerji. Last month, he came to Mumbai to shoot an important sequence for the action thriller. It is believed that the film will also feature Kiara Advani in a special role.

Meanwhile, Anupam will be next seen in YRF’s Vijay 69, which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix later this year, and in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut film Emergency.