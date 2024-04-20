Anupam Kher: I have always been the face of change; the problem is that the world has only now acknowledged it

Actor Anupam Kher is currently busy shooting for his second directorial, Tanvi The Great in Lansdowne. On the acting front, he has multiple projects in the pipeline including Vijay 69, Metro... In Dino, Emergency, The Signature, amongst others. Ask him about the same and he says, “I am very proud of my body of work, but I feel there is still so much more to do in life. Vijay 69 will be one of my best five films and I am already announcing it. People will also be surprised by The Signature.” Anupam Kher on changing perspective of the industry

While he is busy now, this recognition came to Kher a bit late, especially after the success of the 2022 film The Kashmir Files. It changed the industry’s perspective towards him, and he acknowledges that: “I have always been the face of change; the problem is that the world has only now acknowledged it. I started as a leading actor, did films like Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), Saaransh (1984), Daddy (1989) or A Wednesday (2008) but it took a lot of time for people to change their mindset. It’s their issue not mine. All this work, even films like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara (2005) and Sansar (1987), the world has appreciated now.”

Reflecting on his struggles to break out of the box, the 69-year-old shares, “I remember the days I was struggling to find work. And when I got it, I showed my full honesty towards it. When you know your job, and you have struggled enough on the streets of Mumbai, it gives you great strength. Eventually, good work begets good work. I am not saying it with arrogance, but I like to make my own rules.”

The actor insists it has been integral for him to stay up to date with the changing times. Ask him how he ensures that, and he says, “I don’t take myself so seriously, so I don’t carry the burden of being Anupam Kher. The less burden I take of it, the higher I can fly.” Having won a lot of accolades for his work over the years, the actor doesn’t let it get to his head. “When you don’t have the fear of failure, you can do a lot of things. The fear of failure makes you feel mediocre,” he ends.