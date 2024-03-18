MM Keeravaani to compose music for Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great: ‘All dreams come true’

Actor Anupam Kher has roped in Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani to work in his next directorial, Tanvi The Great. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to make the announcement, penning a note on why he chose the composer. (Also Read: Anupam Kher gets emotional at screening of late Satish Kaushik's Kaagaz 2, tells his daughter Vanshika ‘I missed him’) Anupam Kher says he has been a fan of Keeravaani since he heard a song from Criminal

‘I have been a fan’

Anupam shared a video on his Instagram that sees Keeravaani composing a melody for Tanvi The Great as the actor looks on. Sharing it, Anupam wrote, “ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat!”

He added that he has been a fan of Keeravaani ever since he heard Tum Mile Dil Khile in Nagarjuna, Manisha Koirala-starrer Criminal. “I have been a fan of Keeravani sir since I heard the song Tum Mile Dil Khile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for Tanvi The Great has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity…” he wrote.

Upcoming work

Anupam announced Tanvi The Great on his birthday on March 7 this year. Sharing the news, he called the film a ‘musical story of passion, courage, innocence and joy,’ revealing that he has been working on it for three years now. He began shooting for the film on Maha Shivaratri. In 2002, Anupam made his directorial debut with Waheeda Rehman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar and Tara Sharma-starrer Om Jai Jagadish.

He is also acting in the Hindi films The Signature, Kaagaz 2, Vijay 69 and few other films, like The India House in Telugu. He was recently seen in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, starring Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar, that released in February this year. He is yet to announce the cast and crew of Tanvi The Great.

