News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik on his 1st death anniversary: I miss you, your jokes

Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik on his 1st death anniversary: I miss you, your jokes

PTI |
Mar 09, 2024 05:06 PM IST

Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik on his 1st death anniversary: I miss you, your jokes

Kaushik died on March 9, 2023 following a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital. The actor-filmmaker was 66.

HT Image

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was best known for his roles in films such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron", "Mr India", "Deewana Mastana", and "Udta Punjab".

On Saturday, Kher shared a one-minute clip of Kaushik watching a video which the latter described as a "wonderfully poetic depiction of friendship".

"My dear Satish! Exactly one year ago today, on my birthday, March 7, I showed you this video of friendship in your office! And you didn't know that I was recording your reactions on my mobile! Today on 9th March it has been one year since you passed away.

"But for me you will always remain like this… cheerful, lively, innocent and an unmatched gift of friendship!!! I don't miss you! Because you never went anywhere for me!! No! This was a lie! I miss you, your stupid jokes and your words so much! #SatishKaushik," he captioned his post on X.

Kher, 69, recently appeared in “Kaagaz 2”, which marks one of Kaushik's last film appearances.

Known for his comic timing, Kaushik was also a director. His most popular films as a filmmaker are the Salman Khan-starrer "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

Production banner RSVP and the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also paid tribute to Kaushik.

“Remembering #SatishKaushik Always in our prayers and forever in our hearts! #RSVP #RSVPMovies #SatishKaushik,” RSVP said in a post on the microblogging site.

“#CINTAA fondly remembers Satish Kaushik on his #Death Anniversary (9 March 2023) Satish Kaushik was an Indian actor, director, producer, comedian & screenwriter. He found fame in Bollywood with Mr India starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri,” read the post by CINTAA.

One of Kaushik's posthumous releases is Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film "Emergency", in which he essayed the role of former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram.

