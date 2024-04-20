Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad shows off washboard abs in a gym pic and talks about her diet; Dia Mirza reacts

Sharing a picture of herself in the gym, flaunting her abs in a crop top, the actor-singer also spoke about eating ghee and her diet. Saba wrote in her caption, "I like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks. Now I don’t usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice, also hey just cause it ain’t on the gram doesn’t mean it don’t exist..."

Reactions to her photo

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Wish namesake matched that too lol. Awesome.." Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Oh yes ma’am (Fire emojis)."

A comment also read, "Looking awesome, does not look like you overindulge in rotis." Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Goals (Fire emojis)." Hrithik's cousin and budding actor Pashmina Roshan also wrote, “DAYMNNNNNNNN (Fire emoji).”

Saba on being scrutinised for dating Hrithik

Last year, Saba talked about handling hate comments on social media as well as the attention from paparazzi due to her relationship with Hrithik. In a 2023 interview with India Today, she said, "I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won’t lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before. However, you understand and empathise that I may not relate to paparazzi culture but that guy who is taking a photo is doing his job. There is some space in the market which is curious about other people’s lives. He is filling that space. I am existing and doing my job.”

About the hate she received post her relationship with Hrithik became public, Saba said, “It’s taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like sh*t. There are days when you wake up and you wonder ‘what did I do to anyone?’ ‘what did I do to you?’ ‘I am living my life, you live yours’ ‘why are you waiting for my blood?’ But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They married in December 2000 and have two sons – Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008.