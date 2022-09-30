Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad to pose for paparazzi after being spotted together in Mumbai. Watch video

Actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad made a stylish appearance in Mumbai. On Friday, the couple was spotted out and about in the city on the day of Hrithik’s much-waited film Vikram Vedha's. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi.

In a video, Hrithik is seen in an all-black look with denim and a t-shirt. He walked ahead of the actor-singer, who was dressed casually in a blue halter top and joggers. Before getting inside their car, Hrithik stopped to pose for cameras after being requested by the photographers. He even called Saba to join him.

Hrithik posed with Saba and had his hand around her waist. The two appeared to be saying something to each other while posing before the media and Saba struggled to control her laugh. Hrithik also posed for solo pictures in the end.

Hrithik was earlier married to Interior designer Sussanne Khan. They parted ways in 2014 and continue to co-parent their sons-- Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. Hrithik is dating Saba Azad for quite some months now. They were first spotted together in December last year.

As Hrithik Roshan’s film Vikram Vedha released today, Saba had given a shoutout to the film on social media. On her Instagram Stories, she re-shared a post by Hrithik and wrote, "1 day to go!!!!!" and also added the hashtag--Vikram Vedha. She also added ticket link and wrote, "Book your tickets here!!"

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s Tamil neo-noir action crime thriller of the same name. It also has Saif Ali Khan in the lead. It’s directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who made the original film and is backed by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar. Hrithik will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, for the first time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON