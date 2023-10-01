Hrithik Roshan says he binge watched girlfriend Saba Azad's show Who's Your Gynac, calls her ‘amazing’

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for his girlfriend Saba Azad's new web series 'Who's Your Gynac?' Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories to share a positive review of the show and called it 'incredibly heartwarming.' He also had special words of praise for Saba's performance, calling it 'amazing.' (Also read: Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and family for his niece's birthday celebration. See pics) Hrithik Roshan shared a glowing review of Who's your Gynac?

Hrithik praises Saba's performance

Hrithik, who is currently shooting for Fighter, took to his Instagram Stories to share his review of the new web series 'Who's Your Gynac?' which stars his girlfriend-actor Saba Azad in the lead role of a doctor. He shared the poster of the series and wrote, "What an incredibly heartwarming show this is! Binge watched all episodes, just couldn't stop. Great work guys, I hope there is more! Congratulations to the entire team!" He also tagged the cast and crew of the show below.

Hrithik via his Instagram Stories.

In his next Instagram Story, Hrithik showered special words of praise on Saba. He wrote, "Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears (red heart emoticons). And @sabazad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one." Saba plays Dr Vidushi Kothari, a 28-year-old optimistic OB-GYN struggling with her personal and professional problems in the Amazon Mini TV show, which released on September 28.

Hrithik and Saba's relationship

Hrithik and Saba Azad have been together since quite some time and are often spotted together at film parties, events as well as lunch and dinner outings. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Aly Goni also bond well with Saba. Last week, Hrithik had shared a glimpse of Ganesh Visarjan at his Mumbai home with his family, as they bid the lord adieu in an environment-friendly manner. Saba Azad also joined in the festivities. Saba had attended Hrithik's niece Suranika's birthday celebration last month with the fam and shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram.

Hrithik will be next seen in Sidharth Anand's Fighter next year. The aerial action thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25 next year. Hrithik will also be seen in War 2, which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

