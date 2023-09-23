Hrithik Roshan carries out Ganesh Visarjan with niece Suranika Roshan, Saba Azad joins them. See pics, video

Hrithik Roshan has shared a glimpse of the Ganesh Visarjan at his Mumbai home as the actor and his family bid the lord adieu in an environment-friendly manner. His girlfriend-actor Saba Azad also joined in the festivities. Hrithik hinted in his Instagram post that he was, however, keeping his distance from the modaks (a kind of sweet). He is currently filming for Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi: Shilpa Shetty performs Ganesh Visarjan, Raj Kundra dances with her. Watch Hrithik Roshan carries out Ganesh visarjan at home.

Ganesh Visarjan at Roshans' home

Sharing pictures from the Ganpati Visarjan, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, “Ganpati Bappa Morya (hands joined emoji) ‘Tis the season for our home and hearts to be filled with joy & modaks (Modaks for everyone else).”

Hrithik was in a white T-shirt and beige pants paired with a grey jacket and a cap. His dad Rakesh Roshan was also in casuals. All the women, however, wore ethnic ensembles for the ocassion. Saba Azad was in a yellow chikan suit while his sister Sunaina Roshan was in a pastel green kurta salwar. His mom Pinkie Roshan and niece Suranika were also in salwar suits. They carried out Ganpati Visarjan in a tub filled with water. Suranika and Hrithik are seen carrying out the visarjan in one of the videos.

Many of Hrithik's fans wished him “Ganpati Bappa Morya” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “That is the right way to Bappa Visarjan.” Another commented, “Eagerly waiting for #Fighter and #Krish-4.”

Ganesh Chaturthi at Roshan's home

Sunaina Roshan shares glimpse of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Earlier, Sunaina had shared a glimpse of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home. Sharing a picture of the diety, she had written, “My Favourite God GANPATI ji , my favourite being , HE listens to my Prayers through his big ears, he keeps all my secrets in his fat stomach, he watches over me all the time with his eyes & blesses me through his trunk …..it’s the time of the year I eagerly wait to welcome HIM in Our house…..Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

Hrithik's upcoming film

On the work front, Hrithik is working on his next, Fighter. The aerial action entertainer stars him opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Disha Patani. It is sheduled to hit theatres exactly an year after Siddharth Anand's last film Pathaan, on January 25.

Hello hello cinephiles! We are now live on Whatsapp Channels! Get your daily dose of hottest movie updates, fresh celebrity interviews and so much more. From King Khan 👑 to Queen Bey 🐝, we've got everything covered here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON