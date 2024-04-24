Kangana Ranaut's ex boyfriend Adhyayan Suman on their messy breakup: 'I don’t want to talk about that person'

Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman were in a relationship in 2008-2009 for a few months. They had an ugly breakup, and he even made several allegations against her. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix India series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was asked about Kangana in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Also read: Adhyayan Suman reveals how he was cast in Heeramandi two days before shoot Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman had a public fallout more than a decade ago.

'I have forgotten the past'

Adhyayan said his 'life has moved on' since he was 20. The actor, 36, refused to talk about Kangana and their breakup. “I don’t want to discuss or talk about that person you are referring to (Kangana Ranaut) because I have forgotten the past," Adhyayan said.

He added, "If you’re asking, I’m giving you an answer, but I have given a massive closure to this. Life has moved far ahead. It was when I was 20. I am 36 (now)." Kangana recently joined politics as a BJP candidate from Mandi for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. She will soon be seen in the film, Emergency.

More about their relationship

Kangana and Adhyayan dated around the time they worked together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). After their split, the latter made several allegations against her, accusing her of trying to influence him. Adhyayan claimed Kangana was an abusive girlfriend, who made his life 'hellish' for the one year they dated.

In 2023, Adhyayan opened up about why he spoke about his break up with Kangana 'not in 2009, but in 2017', almost eight years after they dated. In an interview with News18, the actor had said he 'faced backlash' for speaking about his breakup in public, but he did not regret it at all.

Shekhar Suman on Kangana-Adhyayan breakup

In a recent interview with Zoom, Shekhar Suman opened up about Kangana and son Adhyayan's breakup. Asked why he said Kangana and Adhyayan could not be blamed for their breakup in a 2023 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar said, “I mean, these relationships happen, and nobody wants to sort of have a relationship and just break up and move on..."

He added, "They (Kangana and Adhyayan) were happy when they were together and then they went their own way. It was destiny. There should be no ill will or no inimical feelings towards each other. Sometimes, in the heat of the moment, things happen. But one should always look back with fondness.”