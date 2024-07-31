Game Changer: Makers of Ram Charan film unveil stunning new poster of Kiara Advani on her birthday
The makers of Game Changers released a new poster featuring Kiara Advani on her 33rd birthday today. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role.
Fans of Kiara Advani received a surprise from the makers of her next release, Telugu film Game Changer, on her birthday. On Wednesday, the official X (previously Twitter) account of Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a brand new poster featuring the birthday girl. (Also read: Ram Charan’s Game Changer postponed; might clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par on Christmas)
New Game Changer poster featuring Kiara
The colourful poster featured Kiara, which seemed like the same outfit which she had worn in the song Jagrandi. The song was released a few months ago, and was picturised on Kiara and Ram Charan grooving to the foot-tapping number in a rural setup with many dancers.
The caption read, “Team Game Changer wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very happy birthday (red heart emoticon). Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts.”
More details
The upcoming film has already built excitement as Ram Charan reportedly plays the role of an IAS Officer, who rises to become chief minister. It has been produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Directed by Shankar, the action-packed thriller will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.
The film was originally slated for a Dussehra release. But earlier this month the producer confirmed that the film was delayed during a recent event in Hyderabad. When fans wanted to know the updates for the film, Raju teased, “Game Changer? Let’s meet during Christmas”.
The political thriller film has been shot in several locations including Hyderabad, Chennai and Vizag. When Ram and Kiara shot for the film in Vizag, pictures and videos of their look leaked online.
Kiara was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan. The film was a critical and commercial success. She has Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh, and War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan in her pipeline.
