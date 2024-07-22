Ram Charan’s Game Changer postponed; might clash with Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par on Christmas

Film delayed

The film was originally slated for a Dussehra release. Now, the film’s postponed news has been confirmed by producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations during a recent event in Hyderabad. Amidst cheers from the audience eager for updates, Raju teased, “Game Changer? Let’s meet during Christmas”.

He shared the news and teased about the new release during the pre-release event of Dhanush’s Raayan.

Clash of the titans

When it comes to Christmas weekend, it is setting the stage for a big cinematic clash. Alongside Game Changer, several releases are lined up, which includes Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par and Hollywood’s Mufasa: The Lion King, which brings back lion king in a thrilling new adventure. There is also Varun Dhawan’s Baby John in the pipeline.

About Game Changer

Game Changer has a story penned by Karthik Subbaraj, and also stars SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, marking Shankar’s first film in Telugu. The makers recently released the first single titled Jaragandi from the film, composed by Thaman S, which received mixed response.

Ram has shot for the film in Hyderabad, Chennai and Vizag. When he and Kiara shot for the film in Vizag, pictures and videos of their look leaked online. It also became difficult for the production team to control the massive crowd that mobbed the actors as they shot outdoors. Apart from that, the film’s team has always been plagued by leaks whenever they shot the film outdoors, with one leak showing Ram’s character speaking to a traffic police man.

Game Changer is Shankar’s maiden Telugu film. His most recent film, Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh, was met with a lukewarm response. Expectations are high on Game Changer as it’s Ram’s next film after SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He also has films lined up with Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.