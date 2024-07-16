Raayan trailer: Dhanush, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram thirst for vengeance. Watch

Raayan trailer: The trailer of Dhanush's directorial Raayan was released on Tuesday. The film stars him, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, SJ Suryah, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, apart from Prakash Raj and Dushara Vijayan. The release date has been pushed from mid-June to July 26. (Also Read: The next big pan-India hit: After Kalki 2898 AD, can Pushpa 2, Devara, Kanguva strike gold at box office?) Raayan trailer: Kalidas Jayaram, Dhanush and Sundeep Kishan in a still from the film.

Raayan trailer

The trailer begins with a shot of Dhanush washing off the blood on his body. Soon, Kalidas and Sundeep’s characters are shown clearly miffed about something. Suryah is shown in a different light, while Prakash seems to be pursuing them. Dhanush’s character is shown hacking away at various people. He’s also joined by Kalidas and Sundeep in his thirst for vengeance, it looks like. The ending scene, however, shows him in complete contrast, looking much calmer as he talks to a policeman.

Dhanush’s second directorial

Raayan is Dhanush’s second directorial after the 2017 film Pa Paandi and his 50th film as an actor. In February, his brother Selvaraghavan denied that he wrote Raayan, revealing that he plays a key role in the project. The film’s first look saw Dhanush, Sundeep and Kalidas standing near a food truck and staring intensely into the camera. None of the promotional material released has revealed much about the film’s story.

Raayan will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. AR Rahman composed the film's music. Five numbers from the film, including Adangaatha Asuran and Water Packet, have already been released. Om Prakash handled the film’s cinematography, and Prasanna GK took care of the editing. Raayan is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.

Upcoming work

Dhanush was last seen in the 2023 film Captain Miller. The film performed well at the box office and was released on Amazon Prime Video. He will soon be seen in the multi-lingual film Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Dhanush’s first look from Kubera sees him in tattered clothing. Recently, Rashmika’s first look was also released from the film. The film will also be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.